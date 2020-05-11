United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 59,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in United Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in United Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 83,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,179,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

