United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,179,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

