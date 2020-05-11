United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 229,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

