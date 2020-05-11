UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,657. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

