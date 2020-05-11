UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

