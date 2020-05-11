UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 26,907 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

