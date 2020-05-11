UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $275,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,533. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.