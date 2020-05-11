UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.20 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.93. 4,933,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,717. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

