UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $334,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

