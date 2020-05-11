UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,392. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

