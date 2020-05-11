UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $163.30. 1,262,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -917.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.