UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 6,815 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 277,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. 1,742,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,308. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim cut their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

