UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,631. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

