UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,964 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.06. 890,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,047. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

