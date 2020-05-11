UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 586 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. 7,095,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

