UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 7,169 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,134,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,434. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

