UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 78,015 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,015 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

