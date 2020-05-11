UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $505,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

