VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

MOAT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,339. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

