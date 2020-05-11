Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.55. 426,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,081. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

