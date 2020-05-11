Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Aspiriant LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $52,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

