Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,168,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.