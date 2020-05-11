Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,168,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

