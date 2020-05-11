Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,687,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $186.30. The stock had a trading volume of 914,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,592. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average of $176.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

