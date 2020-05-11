Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.31. 1,388,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,790. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

