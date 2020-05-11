Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,628,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.