Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.14. 1,383,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,268. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

