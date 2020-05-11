Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Aspiriant LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,030,000 after buying an additional 684,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.99. 6,625,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,927. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

