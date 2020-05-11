Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Cut by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after acquiring an additional 206,740 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.68. 4,344,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

