Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 4,344,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

