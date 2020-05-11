Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $96.97. 2,355,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,491. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.