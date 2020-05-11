Veolia Environnement SA Declares Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.401 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

VEOEY opened at $21.10 on Monday. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

