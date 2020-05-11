Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

TARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

