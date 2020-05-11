W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $3.79 Million Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

