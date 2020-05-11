W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $3.91 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.80. 13,301,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.