W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Nutrien by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NTR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. 1,423,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.