W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. 14,404,864 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

