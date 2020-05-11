W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.67. 3,434,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,016. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.