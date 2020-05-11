W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $209,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.36. 2,083,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

