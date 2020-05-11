W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,926 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,152,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

