W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

