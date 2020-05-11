W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.