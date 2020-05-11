W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 2,015 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,740,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

