W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 53,090 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,090 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,094. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

