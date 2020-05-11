W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 90,614 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,614 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after buying an additional 5,681,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $17,480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 974,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $6,161,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

SDC stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,002,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,679. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

