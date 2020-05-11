W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.00. 3,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

