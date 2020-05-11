Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Shayne & CO. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. 51,361,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

