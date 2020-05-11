Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

WNEB stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In related news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

