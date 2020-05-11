Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) fell 5.5% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Yelp traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.15, 1,290,116 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,320,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yelp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 156,781 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

