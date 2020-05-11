Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was down 6.4% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 7,960,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 2,311,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 677,769 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Yeti by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 319,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

